Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $3,308,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

