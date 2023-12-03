SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.44 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITC. Mizuho dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

