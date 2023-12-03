SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Update

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 17.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 869,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 117,081 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 29.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

