SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKYW

SkyWest Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $48.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.