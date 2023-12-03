So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Head to Head Review

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.67 -$9.50 million $0.04 28.76 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.29 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International.

So-Young International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for So-Young International and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 141.74%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

So-Young International beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

