SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Short Interest Update

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

SLGCW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

