SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

XBI opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

