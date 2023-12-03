Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

SAVE stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

