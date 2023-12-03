Starbucks Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.