Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLJF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

About Stella-Jones

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $57.84 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

