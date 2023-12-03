Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.98. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 22,521 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

