Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06), reports. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$23.75 and a twelve month high of C$34.73. The firm has a market cap of C$495.79 million, a PE ratio of 153.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Tecsys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

