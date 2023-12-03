Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

