The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,048,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 7.1 %

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

