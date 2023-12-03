The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

