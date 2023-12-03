The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

