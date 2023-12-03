The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,894 shares of company stock worth $3,227,244. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $40.16 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

