The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 49,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

BHB stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

