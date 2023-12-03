The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,258 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 226.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

