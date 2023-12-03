The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1,092.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNSO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNSO. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

