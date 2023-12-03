Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

TRI stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

