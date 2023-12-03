Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.57

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $29.95. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 33,747 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,523 shares in the company, valued at $460,165.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 433.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 419,158 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 95.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 175.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 291.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

