TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 4.6 %

TOP Financial Group stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $256.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TOP Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TOP Financial Group by 20,502.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

