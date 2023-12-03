Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09), reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
