Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09), reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

