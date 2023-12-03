Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,576 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

