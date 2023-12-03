Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $14.63 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 292.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

