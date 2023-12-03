Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,322 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,079,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 735,001 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 405,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.23. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

