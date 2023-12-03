Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

