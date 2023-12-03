Trexquant Investment LP Has $879,000 Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

INBK stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.75. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.