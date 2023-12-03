Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

