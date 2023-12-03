Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

