TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

TRX Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

