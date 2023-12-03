Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.43

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.43 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 36.96 ($0.47). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 35.98 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,808,904 shares traded.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.71 million, a PE ratio of -449.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.14.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

