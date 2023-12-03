United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,000.59

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.59 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,127 ($14.24). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,091 ($13.78), with a volume of 3,644,464 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($16.55) to GBX 1,290 ($16.29) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.1 %

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21,840.00, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,031.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.59 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

In other news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.16), for a total transaction of £77,126.67 ($97,419.06). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

