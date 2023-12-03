Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

