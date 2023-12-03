VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) Plans $0.14 Interim Dividend

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.