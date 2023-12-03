VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
