VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.