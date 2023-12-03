Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $84,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.10 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.01.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

