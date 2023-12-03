Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 154.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WLK opened at $132.57 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

