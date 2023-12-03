Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) versus BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head to Head Comparison

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 15.75% -18.20% 17.48% BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wingstop and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $357.52 million 19.97 $52.95 million $2.30 105.52 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.16 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.54

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wingstop and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 11 9 0 2.45 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $204.21, suggesting a potential downside of 15.86%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 203.74%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.