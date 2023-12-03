Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $87,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE WH opened at $78.99 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

