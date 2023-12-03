YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Head to Head Analysis

YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for YanGuFang International Group and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 2 1 0 2.33

Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 1,795.76%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill -28.75% -51.02% -19.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.6% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.11 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -0.30

YanGuFang International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Summary

Benson Hill beats YanGuFang International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

