19,645 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $664.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

