2,892 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Teleflex by 667.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Teleflex by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $227.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.