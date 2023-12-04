604 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Natera by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,297,756. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

