Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

