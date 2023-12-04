Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 7.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

