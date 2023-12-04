Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after buying an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $32.91 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

