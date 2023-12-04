Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ARWR stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.